Rihanna can’t get enough Celine Dion. A week after catching Dion’s Paris residency, in a bra-forward power suit, Rihanna returned for an encore on Wednesday night. This time, however, she traded pinstriped separates for an ultra-drop-waist evening gown.

Spotted leaving César restaurant after Dion’s show, Rihanna wore a voluminous frock from Ferragamo’s fall 2026 collection by Maximilian Davis. A micro-pleated espresso brown skirt swelled out and cinched at her knees—taking the drop-waist silhouette to avant-garde heights. On top, her sheer georgette bodice revealed a black bra, adding a hint of sexiness to the ensemble. She finished with dark sunglasses, Amina Muaddi mules, a vintage Dior Saddle bag, and—in true Rihanna fashion—an exclusive Fenty phone case. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, her maximalist bubble hem not only echoed Dion’s onstage theatricality but also hit an unexpected trend of the season.

BACKGRID

The drop-waist silhouette was a staple across the fall 2026 runways. Marni added a second set of pant loops so that belts could sit lower. Chanel reworked its traditional two-piece formula with skirts that fell far below the hips. Prabal Gurung took it a step further—introducing silky trenchcoats with built-in belts that sat not at the waist, but just above the knees.

Ferragamo continued this idea with a 1920s-inspired show full of experimental, dramatic drop-waists in regal palettes and rippling textures. Rihanna’s look—which closed the show—was initially sent down the runway sans bra, reflecting the freeing allure of this breezy, billowing cut.

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Might the Fenty Beauty founder be overdressed for a Wednesday night concert, you ask? Bien non. Dion herself has made her Paris residency a celebration of fantastical fashion and otherworldly couture—sporting everything from a pleated Dior gown to gilded Schiaparelli embroidery. Rihanna—now, basically, a regular at the show—is dressed appropriately over-the-top for the occasion.