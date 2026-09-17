Rihanna Means Business at the Celine Dion Concert
Rihanna’s idea of a late-night ensemble in Paris? A bra-forward power suit, of course. On Wednesday night, the 38-year-old star attended Celine Dion’s residency show in business-minded separates with a sultry lingerie twist.
Her navy blue set, which appears to be Tom Ford, featured typical markers of pantsuit professionalism—like polished pinstripes, sharp shoulders, and double-breasted lapels—with a hit of sexy irreverence. The slouchy silhouette infused the look with laid-back ease, while the plunging neckline added a hint of salacious statement-making. Rihanna amped up the decidedly sexy vibe by skipping an undershirt and instead wearing a lacy black bra. To accessorize, she continued the more-is-more dress code with sleek oval sunglasses, snakeskin pumps, a bold red lip, and a Lady Dior bag bedecked in silver sequin fringe.
After watching the iconic Canadian singer perform in Plenitude Arena, Rihanna and her friends made their way to César, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Paris—and a personal favorite for the star. The Fenty Beauty founder has been in France for a few weeks now, having traveled there in late August.
In the summer, her New York City looks veered casual but always well-coordinated, from seafoam green separates to bubblegum-pink Y2K aesthetics. Before that, she embraced languid vacation dressing while on a trip to Barbados with her kids and partner A$AP Rocky. Now that she’s in the City of Light—in the midst of fashion month—her street style is seemingly taking a more tailored, but never boring, turn. Très chic.