Rihanna’s idea of a late-night ensemble in Paris? A bra-forward power suit, of course. On Wednesday night, the 38-year-old star attended Celine Dion’s residency show in business-minded separates with a sultry lingerie twist.

Her navy blue set, which appears to be Tom Ford, featured typical markers of pantsuit professionalism—like polished pinstripes, sharp shoulders, and double-breasted lapels—with a hit of sexy irreverence. The slouchy silhouette infused the look with laid-back ease, while the plunging neckline added a hint of salacious statement-making. Rihanna amped up the decidedly sexy vibe by skipping an undershirt and instead wearing a lacy black bra. To accessorize, she continued the more-is-more dress code with sleek oval sunglasses, snakeskin pumps, a bold red lip, and a Lady Dior bag bedecked in silver sequin fringe.

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After watching the iconic Canadian singer perform in Plenitude Arena, Rihanna and her friends made their way to César, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Paris—and a personal favorite for the star. The Fenty Beauty founder has been in France for a few weeks now, having traveled there in late August.

In the summer, her New York City looks veered casual but always well-coordinated, from seafoam green separates to bubblegum-pink Y2K aesthetics. Before that, she embraced languid vacation dressing while on a trip to Barbados with her kids and partner A$AP Rocky. Now that she’s in the City of Light—in the midst of fashion month—her street style is seemingly taking a more tailored, but never boring, turn. Très chic.