Rihanna Mixes Ladylike Pearls With Manly Boxers

Only Rihanna could remix three of fashion’s hottest trends without breaking a sweat. Or, without it looking forced. Over the weekend, the mogul was spotted in Los Angeles serving up an outfit that was all about shape, heavy on the night out styling, and finished with her signature Bad Gal flair.

The mogul started off her outfit with an ivory kimono coat from Adam Lippes that featured a flared silhouette and dramatic three-quarter length sleeves. As Swan-like as her outerwear piece was, Rihanna went in a different, edgier direction with the rest of her night out fashion. She slipped into a pair of oversized and artfully distressed denim pants from Balenciaga—clearly, she’s not on board with the skinny jeans resurgence just yet. She then layered a vintage Soulja Slim t-shirt on top before indulging in a bit of the men’s underwear trend down below. She let the waistband of her champagne-colored Savage x Fenty boxer briefs poke out from atop her pants.

From there, Rihanna slipped into a pair of sheer ballet flats and black sunglasses, both from Gucci, which added even more of a cool girl edge to her look. But it was her baubles of pearl necklaces that were the true statement accessories.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna showed off various shapes and sizes of bijoux—from pearl chokers to waist-length pendants—which offered a dressier touch to her otherwise casual cool look. Pearls and denim are perhaps the last style pairing one would think up, but Rihanna tackled the combination in a way that epitomized cool. She then finished off her look with a black Dior saddle bag, an icy silver bracelet and rings, and a curly updo.

There’s no denying the fact that Rihanna has always been more of a trendsetter than a trend follower. And her latest look is evidence of just that. Yes, there were hints of the exposed underwear movement, a trendy sheer shoe, and an appreciation for vintage fashion. But they felt uniquely singular to Rihanna’s personal style, almost as if she saw these three trends taking shape amongst the fashion crowd and professed, “let me show them how it’s done.” Call it the Riri effect.