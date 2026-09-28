Minimalists, look away. Rihanna has just upped the ante on more-is-more dressing in a gilded ensemble that may as well have come from a confetti cannon.

Sitting front row at Matières Fécales spring 2027 show, Rihanna wore an eye-catchingly avant garde take on the skirt suit. True to the Parisian label’s warped aesthetic codes, this was no classically tailored two-piece set. The ensemble was full of dangling, textured embellishments that evoked scraps of tinsel or a copper pot scrubber. The seams were uneven and tattered—the stuff of a couture craft project.

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Knowing Rihanna’s specific taste for ornately adorned dressing, it was perfect. The Fenty Beauty founder has an affinity for aureate aesthetics—remember her chrome-dipped Maison Margiela frock at the 2026 Met Gala?—and has recently been trading typical silhouettes for shapes that are decidedly more avant-garde.

Her latest ensemble—ostensibly custom-made by Matières Fécales—gave the professionally-minded skirt set new life. In keeping with her recent affinity for bra-forward dressing, she accessorized with a sheer black brassiere and a thick gold choker. Her shoes, with a severely slanted silhouette, were also made by Matières Fécales in collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

Even sitting next to Michèle Lamy and Rick Owens—two of the fashion industry’s most stringent proponents of all-black—Rihanna still seemed totally in her element. With Paris Fashion Week officially underway and more major runways to come, we’re sure this is just the tip of the gilded iceberg.