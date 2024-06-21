Rihanna is always switching up her style, but if one thing remains constant, it’s her love for vintage grailes designed by John Galliano. On Thursday, the singer was in Paris for launch of boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE during the city’s men's fashion week. She was photographed arriving at Le Royal Monceau wearing a stunning vintage red Christian Dior coat from Galliano’s Fall/Winter 2002 ready-to-wear collection.

The coat’s hem swept the floor and the loose-fitting sleeves covered her hands, but the coat still managed to reveal more than it covered. The lapels were strategically slashed from top to bottom, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the ANTI singer’s figure and creating the illusion she wasn’t wearing much underneath with a nude bodysuit.

However, the Fenty Beauty founder did not short the outfit on accessories. The star had on a pair of white Loewe pumps with platform soles, red sunglasses from Linda Farrow x the Attico, a dark red Fendi bag in snakeskin, and a diamond necklace. She had her dark brown hair down and straight with a saucy side bang and wore a red brown lip.

In an interview with GQ, Rocky discussed the upcoming collection, saying he’s been working on it “for quite some time.”

“It started around last year. But it’s never over until it’s over, though, right?” Rocky said. “No matter what, you’re still making tweaks and changes; it’s so similar to the mixing and mastering stage of an album. Near the end, that’s when you got miracles and buzzer-beaters and stuff.”

It’s been hinted that his girlfriend and mother of his two children, RZA and Riot Rose, might be making an appearance on his runway. Clearly, Rihanna’s already bringing the looks to Paris Fashion Week.