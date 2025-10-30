New mom. Old shoes. After spending the final days of her pregnancy in comfort-minded flats and sneakers, Rihanna stepped out in a fresh spin on a pair of her favorite boots in Los Angeles yesterday.

Although Rihanna’s wardrobe is full of curveballs and ever-changing, her Amina Muaddi snakeskin stilettos have been a constant. It’s no wonder why. They feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a staggering high heel, details that are only heightened due to the bold snakeskin-embossed print.

She contrasted her shoe’s It factor with an easy to wear outfit. Her oversize khaki shirt dress was cut at just the right length to keep her boots in full view. The dress was marked by its contrast white collar and too-big sleeves, which Rihanna cuffed for a casual effect. She finished off with a red lip, goggle-style glasses, and a casual ponytail hairdo.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Muaddi’s feminine sling-backs and jewel-encrusted heels are frequent picks for Rihanna, but these boots have gotten plenty of wear this year. In February, the star wore the same “Barbara” boots twice in the span of four days. In one outfit, they were barely visible underneath a pair of pleated dark green trousers. In another, they were almost overshadowed by an animal print green dress and a woven handbag by Bottega Veneta.

And again in March, Rihanna donned her Muaddi stompers back-to-back. She chose them for a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, styling them with bootcut Celine jeans and a leather coat, and just days later, when she wore an ultra-rare snakeskin bag from Tom Ford’s era at Gucci.

Everyone has their wardrobe staples. For some, that’s a good pair of jeans. Others, it’s that cashmere sweater that gets the most use. Rihanna, in true fashion, considers daring snakeskin heels a must.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images