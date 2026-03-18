Fictional romance may be part of the job for Robert Pattinson, who stars opposite Zendaya in the upcoming A24 film The Drama. But at the Los Angeles premiere last night, it was his real-life love story with Suki Waterhouse that came into the spotlight. The couple stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance in coordinated, and colorful, couple style.

Pattinson reaffirmed his dedication to suiting, but in a palette that felt anything but traditional. The actor wore a peachy suit coat and dress pants by Jonathan Anderson for Dior Men. Pattinson punched up the color palette even further with a jewel-toned green Oxford shirt, a stark white tie, and snakeskin-effect dress shoes. Waterhouse, meanwhile, embraced maximalist glamour.

The singer’s Harris Reed gown was an explosion of color—and structure. Panels of metallics and velvets snaked together across the bodice, while a curved seam cut across the waist before melting into a fluid, floor-sweeping skirt done in blue and orange animal print. Waterhouse balanced the theatricality of her gown with pared-back hair and makeup choices.

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Though they’ve been an item for about eight years and welcomed a daugther together in 2024, it was once rare to see Pattinson and Waterhouse hand-in-hand on the red carpet. In recent months, however, the couple have been making a habit of it lately. On Sunday, they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars bash in their take on black-tie formal.

Pattinson, again in Dior, wore a louche black suit paired with a metallic bolo tie. Waterhouse chose an experimental bridal look by Tamara Ralph, marked by its sculptural, snaking bustier and diaphanous capelet. Her outfit’s sweeping silk satin skirt skimmed the body before pooling into a soft train—fittingly, recalling the same elegance of Zendaya’s re-worn Vivienne Westwood moment during Tuesday’s premiere.