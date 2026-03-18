Zendaya just gave “something old” a distinctly red carpet spin. At The Drama premiere in Los Angeles, the actor revisited her own fashion archive, rewearing an ethereal, almost bridal gown that she first wore more than a decade ago.

The a striking ivory silk satin Vivienne Westwood gown featured the designer’s signature corsetry, accented by a softly draped, off-the-shoulder neckline in sheer chiffon and a sleek column skirt. Leaning even further in the dress’s bridal vibe, Zendaya and image architect Law Roach paired the piece with classic white pumps by Christian Louboutin, diamonds by Chopard, and what appeared to be an engagement ring and wedding band.

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Although Zendaya’s penchant for scouring the archives of fashion is well-documented, she’s rarely—if ever—turned that same lens onto her own past looks. But given her role as a bride-to-be in The Drama, and the rumor mill currently spinning around her off-screen relationship, the full-circle fashion moment couldn’t have been more timely.

“I know that the saying is ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,’” the actor said on the red carpet. “So I started with something old. This was a dress that I wore when I was 18 years old to the Oscars, my very first Oscars. It was a very important moment for me.”

It was also a moment that lead to controversy after E! personality Guiliana Rancic implied the dreadlocks she wore that evening meant she smelled liked “patchouli oil or weed.” Zendaya latter pushed back on the assertion on Instagram (“There is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair,” she wrote), and latter Mattel gifted the actor a costume Barbie doll featuring the hairstyle.

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“That’s how change happens,” Zendaya told W in 2021 about her decision to publicly address Rancic’s comments. “And it made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color”

As for why she brought back the dress tonight? “This felt like the right time to bring this one out of the archive,” she said last night. “And also, it happened to be a wedding dress. That worked out, too.”