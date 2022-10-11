On Monday, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy posed on the red carpet for an event for their upcoming film, Women Talking. The dress code appeared to be elegant simplicity at the Lincoln Center. Though their gowns had marked differences, both actresses let the clean lines speak for themselves.

Mara wore a knee-length black dress with halter straps and a low-cut neckline, with a skirt that ended in a thick ruffle. She had her hair slicked back in a bun, and kept her makeup very natural, with a light pink lip. Foy’s gown was a bright red with a square cut neckline, spaghetti straps, and cut outs along the waist. It ended just above her ankles, revealing her strappy sandals in matching crimson. She left her straight brunette locks down and wore a lipstick in the same red shade.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The film Women Talking is directed by Sarah Polley and based on a novel of the same name by Canadian writer Miriam Toews. The story focuses on a group of women living in an isolated religious community who come together to discuss the sexual assault perpetrated by the men in their world. The trailer was released ahead of the event, and the film already has major Oscar buzz.

As it opens, Mara’s character asks, “Why does love, the absence of love, the end of love, the need for love result in so much violence?”

Another character played by actress Sheila McCarthy suggests, “We have been preyed upon like animals. Maybe we should respond like animals.”

Polley said in a statement shared by Deadline that the film itself is not violent, rather it deals with the aftermath of violence and the women’s attempts to build a better future.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We never see the violence that the women have experienced. We see only short glimpses of the aftermath,” she says. “Instead, we watch a community of women come together as they must decide, in a very short space of time, what their collective response will be.”

The film opens in theaters on December 2.