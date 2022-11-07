Everyone else my be channeling Rosalía’s Motomami aesthetic right now, but on Friday night, the Spanish singer leaned into the sheer dress twin with not one but two rather sheer gown. The singer was attending Spain’s Los40 Music Awards in Madrid, and walked the red carpet in a gown from Acne Studios. It was made of black satin fabric for the skirt, which hung down in asymmetrical pieces around her legs to expose the strappy black heels underneath. The bodice was a sheer long-sleeved turtle-neck cut, backless, and with appliqué opaque shapes across her chest.

Rosalía is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 ad campaign, and the Acne Studios’ Creative Director Jonny Johansson stated she was the “perfect fit,” because of her “unique ability to shape shift through time, history and culture, all with a contemporary lens.”

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musical artist had her hair up in two buns with a few loose tendrils, and mauve lipstick.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Los40 Music Awards began in 2006, and are produced by the Los40 radio station. The awards are based on fans voting and there are three categories of awards: Spain, International, and Global Latin. Rosalía was up for best album, for Motomami in the Spain category.

She ended up winning the award and went up on stage in an outfit change, wearing a form-fitting sleeveless vinyl gown and black opera gloves.

For her performance, she wore yet a third black gown, this one by Ludovic de Saint Sernin from the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection while performing her song “La Fama.” This dress was completely sheer, revealing her matching black panties underneath. The long skirt swirled around her, with one ruched detail gathered at her belly button.

“Mil gracias x la noche de ayer, gracias a todos los q me dais cariño y a @los40spain,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel from her night of many outfits.