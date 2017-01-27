Rosamund Pike first came onto the world stage in 2002 with her role as a Bond girl in Die Another Day. Despite keeping somewhat of a low-profile in between her roles, Pike has returned to the limelight countless times since in blockbusters like Pride & Prejudice, Jack Reacher, and Gone Girl. Pike’s portrayal of Elspeth Catton in Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn reintroduced the actress to the silver screen and even earned her a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Throughout her career, the Brit has played into her genre-spanning roles on the red carpet, often favoring glamorous gowns in bold red or classic black, and fashionable sheath dresses and suits packed with some edge. Pike has a longstanding relationship with the house of Dior, often sporting the brand’s romantic silhouettes on the big stage, but isn’t afraid to slip into labels like Givenchy, Molly Goddard, and Prada. Below, here’s a look back at Rosamund Pike’s style evolution, from 2002 to today.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although Pike didn’t take home a Golden Globe for Saltburn, she was the talk of the red carpet. Her Philip Treacy veil, which she paired with lace Dior couture, caused most of the conversation—she later revealed that the decision was made out of necessity. “It’s a protective veil for the occasion,” she explained. “I had a [skiing] accident over Christmas.” She added, “Not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January.”

2024: Vanity Fair Awards Season Celebration Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pike looked like the perfect fashion confection in this Molly Goddard look, layered with sheer panels and tulle, during a Vanity Fair celebration.

2023: Saltburn Screening Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pike cut fittingly cut an edgy figure for a London screening of Saltburn in this dramatic Dior gown that she topped off with a leather belt and gloves.

2023: SAG-AFTRA Foundation Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ahead of a career retrospective, Pike topped off this embroidered velvet look from Dior with a black bow tie.

2023: Audie Awards Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pike’s affinity for suit sets have been a thread throughout her red carpet career. This ivory number she pulled out for the 2023 Audie Awards didn’t disappoint, either.

2022: Dior Show Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress appeared to begin her facsination with veils at Dior’s 2022 couture show. She paired a pearl-trimmed mask with a belted puffer dress and combat boots.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pike was a vision at the 2021 Cannes Film Fetsival in princess-style Dior.

2020: Radioactive London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Pike gravitated towards this satin Alexander McQueen power suit for the London premiere of Radioactive.

2020: Radioactive Paris Premiere Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Pike effortlessly layered a sleek Givenchy blazer dress with an even more chic top coat for the Paris premiere of Radioactive.

2019: Toronto International Film Festival Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Laced in leather and Grecian white, with the perfect red lip, for the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

2018: The Fashion Awards SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Matrix but make it chic. For the 2018 Fashion Awards in London, Pike tested the boundaries of monochrome in a dramatic coat dress and reflective silver choker.

2018: Governors Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fringe, fringe, and more fringe for the Governors Awards in 2018.

2017: Hostiles New York Premiere Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Pike looked like a Grecian goddess in this tiered maxi dress for the New York premiere of Hostiles.

2015: Academy Awards Getty Images Pike did not take home the Academy Award for her performance in Gone Girl, but she no doubt took in plenty of attention in this stunning crimson Givenchy couture number.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images The Gone Girl star stunned in a flowing off-white gown by Valentino at the 2015 Golden Globes, but what really brought this look home was her cool asymmetrical ‘do.

2014: Met Gala Getty Images Pike slipped into one of Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s edgy mini dress, complete with a dramatic patchwork skirt, for the 2014 Met Gala.

2014: James Empire Awards Getty Images Pike came full circle at the 2014 James Empire Awards. Her lace Erdem jumpsuit and asymmetric ‘do toed the line between her quirky aesthetic and bombshell glamour.

2013: Vanity Fair Oscars Party Getty Images With a Christian Dior gown and cool wavy bob, Pike flaunted her new look at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2012: Jack Reacher Premiere Getty Images Now a bonafide movie star, Pike stunned at the 2012 premiere of Jack Reacher in a chic up-do and a bright yellow gown by Alexander McQueen.

2010: Venice Film Festival Getty Images At the 2010 Venice Film Festival, Pike epitomized the blond bombshell in one fell swoop (and one very sleek Gucci dress). Of course, a well-timed gust of wind never hurts, either.

2008: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images For her debut Met Gala appearance, the actress kept things simple chic in a black column dress complete with a peep-hole neckline.

2008: Academy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Pike looked like a true film star with this sunflower yellow peplum gown for the 2008 Academy Awards.

2008: British Fashion Awards Getty Images With a draped look in several shades of blue, heavy makeup, and chunky grey pumps, Pike packed on the edge at the 2008 British Fashion Awards.

2007: Venice Film Festival Getty Images At the 2007 Venice Film Festival, Pike channeled a prom princess in a tea-length, skin-tone-colored Prada dress, bare face, and messy bun.

2005: Pride & Prejudice Premiere Getty Images Pike’s pretty blond hair is a constant, with the notable exception of the 2005 Pride & Prejudice premiere.

2003: Down With Love Preview Getty Images The May 2003 preview party for Down With Love called for casual-cute, and Pike’s cherry blossom tee and butterfly-print metallic skirt did not disappoint.

2002: Die Another Day Premiere Getty Images Pike made one of her first red carpet appearances at the 2002 LA premiere of Die Another Day. In a backless camisole dress, the budding Bond girl was the early aughts personified.