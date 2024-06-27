Rosé just put the “little” in Little Black Dress. During an event in Paris today, the Blackpink megastar offered her twist on cocktail attire as she slipped into a black micro mini number.

The singer attended a party in honor of the ANDAM Fashion Awards in a strapless look by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello. Her dress featured a fitted bodice that flowed into an asymmetrical mini skirt down below. A hint of black lingerie lace added dimension to the fairly simple cocktail piece as did the draped detailing along the front. Rosé complimented her leggy night out moment with square-frame glasses, black sandal heels, and sculptural silver jewelry.

Rosé, a Saint Laurent ambassador since 2020, also posed for photos with Vaccarello during the event which crowned the designer Christopher Esber with the top prize. The brand 3. Paradis won the jury’s special prize while accessory label Maeden was awarded with the Pierre Bergé Prize.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to the nighttime fête, Vaccarello actually hand-picked Rosé to serve on a guest jury to judge the prize’s finalists. Rosé joined the likes of Carla Bruni, Alek Wek, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Anja Rubik on the panel.

To deliberate amongst her fellow jury members, Rosé slipped into another full Saint Laurent look. This one, from the brand’s fall 2024 collection, was comprised of a boxy, ’80s suit jacket and matching dress pants. Rosé’s presence on the ANDAM panel marked just the second time a K-pop star joined the jury. The first? Back in 2021 when Rosé’s Blackpink band mate Lisa had her go at things.

It’s rather fitting Vaccarello chose Rosé to feature as part of the ANDAM jury. When the singer isn’t wearing designs of Vaccarello’s accord, she can usually be found championing an emerging designer. Perhaps she’ll try on some Christopher Esber sometime soon?

@roses_are_rosie