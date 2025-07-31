Rose Byrne is making the case for reinvigorating the classics. At the season two premiere of AppleTV+’s Platonic last night in Los Angeles, the actor brought new life to a timeless—and currently resurgent—pattern in black-and-white polka dots, proving that perennial prints never go out of style.

Byrne selected a strapless number from Bernadette’s Fall 2025 collection for the Los Angeles red carpet, offering a subtly bold interpretation of the motif. While the dress featured its fair share of traditional, rounded black dots, it also introduced a hand-embroidered teardrop-shaped variation. The interplay between the two gave the dress a modern quality.

True to her refined aesthetic, Byrne kept accessories to a minimum. She opted for a pair of pointed-toe satin heels in black to complement her dress and delicate pearl earrings, striking a balance between contemporary edge and timeless elegance. She rocked dewy, natural skin and wore her hair in shoulder-length curls.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Byrne isn’t the first (and most definitely won’t be the last) star to embrace the dotted style this summer. In early June, Kaia Gerber ushered in the season in a cherry-red sundress that featured white micro-polka dots. Just days later, the pattern got the Hailey Bieber stamp of approval. The Rhode mogul was spotted in New York wearing white capris—another once-shunned style that’s been trending this summer—with large, bold black dots. Like Byrne, Bieber’s super-sized version of polka dots proved that the modern take on the pattern is all about scale, contrast, and subversion.

Yes, polka dots are one of the most enduring motifs—dating back to 1950s stars like Audrey Hepburn—but there’s no denying the look has taken on a whole new shape in 2025.