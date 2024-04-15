Rosé Perfects The Sculptural Princess Dress

There are pretty, flouncy princess dresses, and then there’s the sculptural princess dress Rosé just slipped into on Monday. During a Rimowa event in Seoul, South Korea, the Blackpink star proved the power of a statement silhouette, off-the-runway fashion, and some very, very high pumps.

Rosé sported a strapless number from the Shanghai-based brand Mark Gong’s recent fall 2024 collection. The look, dubbed the “Birdcage” dress by the designer, was designed in a wool office fabric taken to the next level via some hefty, avant-garde shaping. Rosé’s featured a fitted corset bodice and nipped waist which were then accented by a flared mini skirt—yes, which did, in fact, imitate the look of a birdcage. The singer complemented her mini dress with porcelain skin, a nude lip, and some appropriately princess-like long waves. Rosé offered even more of a twist to her look with an unexpected footwear choice. She sported a pair of sky-high platform pumps with a curveball detail: a mirrored, holographic heel. A look fit for a modern Blackpink princess.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The K-pop star showed off the rest of her Mark Gong number in a series of photos posted to her Instagram. The back of her dress proved to be just as statement-making as the front thanks to corset-style lacing that stretched along the piece.

@roses_are_rosie

It’s been a busy week full of little princess dresses for Rosé. Just a few days before her latest outing, she attended a Tiffany & Co. exhibition in Tokyo while wearing a a more traditional twist on the princess dress. This one, a spaghetti strap number, featured a pouf silhouette and layers of elegant ruffles. The star paired her look with classic black pumps and a chic hair style.

Whether she’s in black ruffles, edgy sheer, or sculptural confections, Rosé clearly knows how to nail a princess dress.