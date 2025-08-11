Rosé Keeps It Simple for Summer

There’s nothing like the classics. While several celebrities are experimenting with capri pants, cargo shorts, and weird pants this summer, Rosé asks, “Why not just a mini skirt and a kicky little sandal?” Out in Milan last week, the Blackpink star doubled down on summer’s most enduring trends—mini skirts and flip-flops—with the kind of laidback ease that makes you wonder why everyone doesn’t keep their summer wardrobe as simple.

Rosé, spotted exiting her hotel, hit the city in a fairly subdued look—at least, based on the top half. She wore a baggy, burgundy denim jacket and an oversized black tank top with a folded hemline. To elevate those casual pieces, the singer slipped on a glittery micro-skirt from Oséree that was marked by rosette appliqués along the bottom. And for yet another high-low pairing, Rosé styled a quilted hobo bag from Saint Laurent (featuring a paisley scarf wrapped around the handle) with some humble flip-flops.

On another occasion in Milan, Rosé returned to the elevated yet casual ensemble while out at night. She substituted her denim coat for a big, baggy zip-up hoodie, leaving her paisley scarf and paparazzi-shielding glasses in her hotel room.

Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

@roses_are_rosie

For an afternoon of sightseeing, Rosé re-purposed her white-and-black sandals into another look full of summer separates. She wore an ultra-cropped graphic tee with a high-waisted white skirt that featured a black belt strap along one side. Instead of her Saint Laurent crescent bag, she totted The Row’s cult Marlo bag—another It girl favorite that’s continued increasing in popularity this summer—with the same paisley kerchief dangling from the strap.

@roses_are_rosie

Granted, Rosé’s style sensibilities may be more attuned to on-stage fashion at the moment—Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour continues through January 2026. During her off time, it’s fitting she’s sticking to the classics.