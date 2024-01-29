ADD TO CART

Rosettes Are in Full Bloom

Shop 20 ways to wear the trending 3D floral this spring.

by Christina Holevas
Collage by Ashley Peña
All things “girl” have taken the internet, and the fashion world, by storm. While we’ve been eating our “girl dinners” and doing our “girl math,” many of us have also adorned ourselves in items reminiscent of a certain brand of coquettish femininity. Ballet slippers, the color pink, and bows have been omnipresent — in pop culture and on the runways. From Barbie to Blumarine, the trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. As we enter 2024, many are predicting that the rosette will be the ascendant queen of the girly-sphere. If the spring collections were any indication, this seems like a safe bet. Femme-forward stalwarts like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha leaned heavily on rosettes in their runway shows, and the soft flower shape was also featured prominently at Valentino, Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Prada. Highly detailed versions have even made their way into jewelry, lapel pins, and bags. There’s even a new flower-focused clothing brand, launched by Susan Alexandra designer Susan Korn and the stylist Doria Santlofer, called Rosette NYC. With spring collections just starting to hit stores, we pulled together a bouquet of some of our favorite flower festooned pieces for you to shop now.

Red Rose Clutch
$2,790
Burberry
Torino Top
$0
Sandy Liang
La Fleur
€349
Damernes Magasin
Rosa Ring
$750
Bernard James
Black Small Rose Bag
$283
$545
Puppets & Puppets
Winchester Rose crocheted cardigan
$1,200
Bode
Rosette Gown
$720
Coperni
Elsa Peretti Amapola Brooch
$875
Tiffany & Co.
Pressed Rose Trousers
$1,135
Simone Rocha
Rose Motif Curb Chain Belt
$414
Blumarine
Mara Rose Claw Clip
$160
Lelet NY
Brushed leather pumps with floral appliqués
$1,350
Prada
Salsa Dress
$298
Rosette NYC
Silver Rose Single Earring
$340
Corali
Rose Sash Belt
$132
$270
Commission
Appliquéd silk-trimmed cotton-poplin shirt
$2,500
Valentino Garavani
Red Rose Brooch
$695
Saint Laurent
Embellished sequined tulle halterneck gown
$2,850
Rodarte
Floral-Embroidered Ottoman Cotton Mini Skirt
$2,995
Dolce & Gabbana
Floral appliqué minidress
$295
Staud