Rosettes Are in Full Bloom

All things “girl” have taken the internet, and the fashion world, by storm. While we’ve been eating our “girl dinners” and doing our “girl math,” many of us have also adorned ourselves in items reminiscent of a certain brand of coquettish femininity. Ballet slippers, the color pink, and bows have been omnipresent — in pop culture and on the runways. From Barbie to Blumarine, the trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. As we enter 2024, many are predicting that the rosette will be the ascendant queen of the girly-sphere. If the spring collections were any indication, this seems like a safe bet. Femme-forward stalwarts like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha leaned heavily on rosettes in their runway shows, and the soft flower shape was also featured prominently at Valentino, Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Prada. Highly detailed versions have even made their way into jewelry, lapel pins, and bags. There’s even a new flower-focused clothing brand, launched by Susan Alexandra designer Susan Korn and the stylist Doria Santlofer, called Rosette NYC. With spring collections just starting to hit stores, we pulled together a bouquet of some of our favorite flower festooned pieces for you to shop now.