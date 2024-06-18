For five days in mid June, Britain’s royal family descends upon the manicured grounds of the Ascot Racecourse, located just outside of London, for the Royal Ascot. The event, which is attended by the King and Queen each year, hosts a special week of horse races to a crowd of over 300,000 attendees. The group, naturally, is comprised mainly of royalty, models, athletes, and a who’s-who of British society.

This year’s edition of the Royal Ascot—headlined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla beginning each day of the event with a royal procession—is sure to draw a starry crowd. The King and Queen are expected to be joined by Prince William and Princess Anne (an equestrian in her own right), as well as Princess Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Gabriella Windsor, and more. It is unclear whether Princess Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance in sixth months on June 15 amid cancer treatments, will attend this year’s event, as she has in the past. The spectacle will take place from June 18 to June 22; to make sure you don’t miss one fancy hat or floral gown, and check back here for the best looks from the 2024 Royal Ascot.

King Charles Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Queen Camilla Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Princess Anne Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In a Nehru coat and Shibumi scarf at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Princess Eugenie Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Zara and Mike Tindall Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Peter Phillips and John Warren Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Charles Wellesley Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Wearing a Catherine Walker & Co. dress at day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Lady Forsyth Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At day one of the Royal Ascot on June 18.