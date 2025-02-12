The “Party Dress” is a very specific archetype. Usually, it’s short, designed with a plunging neckline, and emblazoned with sequins and shimmer. To find the perfect party dress, though, Sabrina Carpenter searched the contents of her lingerie drawer. The result? A boudoir corset number straight from the Milan runways.

Carpenter, out in New York City last night, slipped into a bridal white dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2025 collection. Her corset bodice was laced all the way down the front, sides, and back. Sheer paneling along the skirt added even more of a risqué touch. The singer adapted her slinky little dress to the cold weather (it was snowing in Manhattan, after all) by layering a structured wool coat over top. Towering Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a structured handbag, and tousled blonde curls finished everything off.

BeautifulSignatureIG / BACKGRID

Carpenter’s Dolce dress (sans coat) was shown on the catwalk back in September 2024. The design drew inspiration from the Italian brand’s ’90s and early 2000s archives. Considering Carpenter’s track record of pulling choice vintage for her various appearances, this aughts-inspired number certainly satisfied the singer’s urge to dip into the archives.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Carpenter, however, is no stranger to the more typical party dress (usually some sort of vintage piece) as opposed to her Dolce lingerie. In December 2024, just days after her split from Barry Keoghan, Carpenter donned a Lagerfeld-era Chanel mini dress and matching fur coat from the fall 1994 season. Then, of course, there was her homage to Fran Drescher with a teensy LBD with animal print trim that the actress wore on The Nanny.

Sure, it’s great to hit the town in a piece of trophy vintage. But, as Carpenter proved last night, there’s perhaps no better dancing dress than some good ‘ol lingerie.