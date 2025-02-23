After the BAFTAs in London, the awards season circuit returned stateside tonight for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The final major stop before next week’s Oscars, the SAG Awards honors achievements in both film and television—meaning that stars from the year’s most acclaimed small and big screen projects were out in full force at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles this evening.

On the film side, Wicked led the contenders with five total nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown was right behind with four. Anora, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez complete the Best Ensemble race which has proven to be a reliable predictor of which film will prevail in the Oscar’s Best Picture race. In television, the Japanese feudal drama Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance as are Hacks, Baby Reindeer, and The Bear.

But before any trophies were handed out to their winners, stars hit the red carpet in droves to fine-tune their step and repeat style heading into Oscars Sunday. Here, all the best suits, high jewelry, and glamorous dresses from the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet.

Ariana Grande Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Loewe.

Cynthia Erivo Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In vintage Givenchy couture with Bucherer jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Demi Moore Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage In Bottega Veneta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Timothee Chalamet Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Chrome Hearts with Cartier jewelry.

Elle Fanning David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Loewe with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Selena Gomez Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Celine by Hedi Slimane with Jimmy Choo heels.

Anna Sawai Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Daniel Craig Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mikey Madison Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Armani Privé couture.

Adrien Brody Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Dior with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zoe Saldaña Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Kristen Bell Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images In Armani Privé couture with Buccellati jewelry.

Monica Barbaro Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Christian Louboutin heels.

Keke Palmer Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage In vintage Chanel with Brilliant Earth jewelry and Armani heels.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage Brody is in Prada. Meester is in Elie Saab with Mikimoto jewelry.

Colman Domingo Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino with Swarovski jewelry.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage In Pandora jewelry.

Jane Fonda Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage In Pomellato jewelry.

Kerry Washington Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jeff Goldblum Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Joey King Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.

Bowen Yang Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ami.

Harrison Ford Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Moeka Hoshi Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Danielle Deadwyler Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Karen Pittman David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Carolina Herrera.

Zooey Deschanel David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Giorgio Armani with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lagos jewelry.

Drew Starkey Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Valentino.

Liza Colón-Zayas Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Justine Lupe David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Nicola Coughlan Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage In Dior with Bucherer jewelry.

Andrew Scott Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Lily Gladstone Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Gucci.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Sergio Hudson.

Janelle James Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin heels.

Mark Eydelshteyn Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Saint Laurent with jewelry from Jacob & Co. and De Beers.

Yura Borisov Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Loewe.

Brooke Shields Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Gillian Anderson Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Carolina Herrera with Martin Katz jewelry.

Jon M. Chu David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ethan Slater Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock for SAG

Richard Gadd Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Jason Segel Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Kieran Culkin Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images In Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Tyler James Williams Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Quaid Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Edgar Ramirez David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Saint Laurent.

Kaitlyn Dever David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Elie Saab with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Jessica Williams Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Christa Miller Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Martin Katz jewelry.

Keri Russell Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad with Bucherer jewelry.

Matty Matheson Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gia Coppola Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino.

Jackie Tohn Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika with Jimmy Choo heels.

Colin Farrell Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cristin Milioti Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior with Effy jewelry.

Luke Newton Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In a Tag Heuer watch.

Taylor Zakhar Perez David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Sofia Carson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.

Lisa Ann Walter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Centineo Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Samantha Quan and Sean Baker Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Bronwyn Newport David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In vintage Dior haute couture.

Jodie Foster Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sasheer Zamata David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Temperley London.

Kumail Nanjiani Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Marissa Bode David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Tony Ward couture with Mikimoto jewelry.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chris Perfetti Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Molly Shannon David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Dylan Mulvaney Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Simkhai.

Abby Elliott David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Jimmy Choo heels.

Sosie Bacon David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Adjoa Andoh Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock for SAG In Stella McCartney.

Michael Urie Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Dodd Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.