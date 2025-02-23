All the Best Celebrity Fashion From the SAG Awards 2025 Red Carpet
After the BAFTAs in London, the awards season circuit returned stateside tonight for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The final major stop before next week’s Oscars, the SAG Awards honors achievements in both film and television—meaning that stars from the year’s most acclaimed small and big screen projects were out in full force at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles this evening.
On the film side, Wicked led the contenders with five total nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown was right behind with four. Anora, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez complete the Best Ensemble race which has proven to be a reliable predictor of which film will prevail in the Oscar’s Best Picture race. In television, the Japanese feudal drama Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance as are Hacks, Baby Reindeer, and The Bear.
But before any trophies were handed out to their winners, stars hit the red carpet in droves to fine-tune their step and repeat style heading into Oscars Sunday. Here, all the best suits, high jewelry, and glamorous dresses from the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet.
Ariana Grande
In Loewe.
Cynthia Erivo
In vintage Givenchy couture with Bucherer jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Demi Moore
In Bottega Veneta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Timothee Chalamet
In Chrome Hearts with Cartier jewelry.
Elle Fanning
In Loewe with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Selena Gomez
In Celine by Hedi Slimane with Jimmy Choo heels.
Anna Sawai
In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.
Daniel Craig
Jeremy Allen White
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Michelle Yeoh
In Armani Privé couture.
Adrien Brody
Quinta Brunson
In Dior with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent.
Kristen Bell
In Armani Privé couture with Buccellati jewelry.
Monica Barbaro
In Christian Louboutin heels.
Keke Palmer
In vintage Chanel with Brilliant Earth jewelry and Armani heels.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Brody is in Prada. Meester is in Elie Saab with Mikimoto jewelry.
Colman Domingo
In Valentino with Swarovski jewelry.
Pamela Anderson
In Pandora jewelry.
Jane Fonda
In Pomellato jewelry.
Kerry Washington
Jamie Lee Curtis
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Jeff Goldblum
In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Joey King
In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.
Bowen Yang
In Ami.
Harrison Ford
Moeka Hoshi
Danielle Deadwyler
In Louis Vuitton.
Karen Pittman
In Carolina Herrera.
Zooey Deschanel
In Giorgio Armani with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lagos jewelry.
Drew Starkey
In Valentino.
Liza Colón-Zayas
Justine Lupe
Nicola Coughlan
In Dior with Bucherer jewelry.
Andrew Scott
Lily Gladstone
In Gucci.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Kathy Bates
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In Sergio Hudson.
Janelle James
In Christian Louboutin heels.
Mark Eydelshteyn
In Saint Laurent with jewelry from Jacob & Co. and De Beers.
Yura Borisov
In Loewe.
Brooke Shields
Gillian Anderson
In Carolina Herrera with Martin Katz jewelry.
Jon M. Chu
Ethan Slater
Richard Gadd
Jason Segel
Kieran Culkin
In Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Tyler James Williams
Jeremy Strong
Ralph Fiennes
Jack Quaid
In Jimmy Choo shoes.
Edgar Ramirez
In Saint Laurent.
Kaitlyn Dever
In Elie Saab with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
Jessica Williams
Christa Miller
In Martin Katz jewelry.
Keri Russell
In Zuhair Murad with Bucherer jewelry.
Matty Matheson
Gia Coppola
In Valentino.
Jackie Tohn
In Georges Hobeika with Jimmy Choo heels.
Colin Farrell
Cristin Milioti
In Dior with Effy jewelry.
Luke Newton
In a Tag Heuer watch.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Sofia Carson
In Elie Saab couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.
Lisa Ann Walter
Noah Centineo
Samantha Quan and Sean Baker
Bronwyn Newport
In vintage Dior haute couture.
Jodie Foster
In Gucci.
Sasheer Zamata
In Temperley London.
Kumail Nanjiani
Millie Bobby Brown
In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.
Marissa Bode
In Tony Ward couture with Mikimoto jewelry.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Chris Perfetti
In Christian Louboutin shoes.
Molly Shannon
Dylan Mulvaney
In Simkhai.
Abby Elliott
In Jimmy Choo heels.
Sosie Bacon
Adjoa Andoh
In Stella McCartney.
Michael Urie
Hannah Dodd
In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.