All the Best Celebrity Fashion From the SAG Awards 2025 Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
US singer and actress Selena Gomez arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shr...
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

After the BAFTAs in London, the awards season circuit returned stateside tonight for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The final major stop before next week’s Oscars, the SAG Awards honors achievements in both film and television—meaning that stars from the year’s most acclaimed small and big screen projects were out in full force at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles this evening.

On the film side, Wicked led the contenders with five total nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown was right behind with four. Anora, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez complete the Best Ensemble race which has proven to be a reliable predictor of which film will prevail in the Oscar’s Best Picture race. In television, the Japanese feudal drama Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance as are Hacks, Baby Reindeer, and The Bear.

But before any trophies were handed out to their winners, stars hit the red carpet in droves to fine-tune their step and repeat style heading into Oscars Sunday. Here, all the best suits, high jewelry, and glamorous dresses from the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet.

Ariana Grande

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Loewe.

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In vintage Givenchy couture with Bucherer jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Demi Moore

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In Bottega Veneta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Timothee Chalamet

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Chrome Hearts with Cartier jewelry.

Elle Fanning

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Loewe with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Selena Gomez

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Celine by Hedi Slimane with Jimmy Choo heels.

Anna Sawai

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Daniel Craig

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Armani Privé couture.

Adrien Brody

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Dior with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Kristen Bell

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In Armani Privé couture with Buccellati jewelry.

Monica Barbaro

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin heels.

Keke Palmer

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In vintage Chanel with Brilliant Earth jewelry and Armani heels.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Brody is in Prada. Meester is in Elie Saab with Mikimoto jewelry.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino with Swarovski jewelry.

Pamela Anderson

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In Pandora jewelry.

Jane Fonda

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In Pomellato jewelry.

Kerry Washington

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jeff Goldblum

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Joey King

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.

Bowen Yang

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ami.

Harrison Ford

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Moeka Hoshi

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Danielle Deadwyler

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Karen Pittman

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Carolina Herrera.

Zooey Deschanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Giorgio Armani with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lagos jewelry.

Drew Starkey

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Justine Lupe

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Nicola Coughlan

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In Dior with Bucherer jewelry.

Andrew Scott

Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Lily Gladstone

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Sergio Hudson.

Janelle James

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin heels.

Mark Eydelshteyn

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with jewelry from Jacob & Co. and De Beers.

Yura Borisov

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Brooke Shields

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Gillian Anderson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Carolina Herrera with Martin Katz jewelry.

Jon M. Chu

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ethan Slater

Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock for SAG

Richard Gadd

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Jason Segel

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Kieran Culkin

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Tyler James Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Quaid

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Edgar Ramirez

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Saint Laurent.

Kaitlyn Dever

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Elie Saab with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Jessica Williams

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Christa Miller

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Martin Katz jewelry.

Keri Russell

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad with Bucherer jewelry.

Matty Matheson

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gia Coppola

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Jackie Tohn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika with Jimmy Choo heels.

Colin Farrell

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior with Effy jewelry.

Luke Newton

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In a Tag Heuer watch.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Sofia Carson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture with Jimmy Choo heels and Chopard jewelry.

Lisa Ann Walter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Centineo

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Samantha Quan and Sean Baker

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Bronwyn Newport

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In vintage Dior haute couture.

Jodie Foster

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sasheer Zamata

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Temperley London.

Kumail Nanjiani

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Marissa Bode

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Tony Ward couture with Mikimoto jewelry.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chris Perfetti

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Molly Shannon

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Dylan Mulvaney

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Simkhai.

Abby Elliott

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Jimmy Choo heels.

Sosie Bacon

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Adjoa Andoh

Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock for SAG

In Stella McCartney.

Michael Urie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Miu Miu with Bucherer jewelry.

Jessica Gunning

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images