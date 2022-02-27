AWARDS SEASON
SAG Awards 2022: All the Red Carpet Looks
Actor HoYeon Jung at the SAG Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
It’s been a long road to this year’s awards season, with many major ceremonies getting postponed in the face of new COVID-19 strains. Finally, though, the celebration can begin, first with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and after a pre-taped show last year, who knows what will happen as the live cameras role. What we can expect, however, is a red carpet filled with the stars, including Lady Gaga, who may have been snubbed in the Oscar nominations, but is a Best Actress contender in the eyes of the Screen Actors Guild. Alongside her will be Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and many more red carpet favorites, guaranteed to put on a show. Don’t miss one look with our SAG style roundup.