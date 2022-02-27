It’s been a long road to this year’s awards season, with many major ceremonies getting postponed in the face of new COVID-19 strains. Finally, though, the celebration can begin, first with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and after a pre-taped show last year, who knows what will happen as the live cameras role. What we can expect, however, is a red carpet filled with the stars, including Lady Gaga, who may have been snubbed in the Oscar nominations, but is a Best Actress contender in the eyes of the Screen Actors Guild. Alongside her will be Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and many more red carpet favorites, guaranteed to put on a show. Don’t miss one look with our SAG style roundup.

Lee Jung-jae Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Debose Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino SS22 Couture.

Park Hae-soo Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryeong Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zimmermann RE22.

Amanda Brugel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

HoYeon Jung Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Alexandra Daddario Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In an Atelier Versace gown, Debeers jewels, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Michael Fausto with Beladora jewels and a Judith Leiber bag.

Ross Butler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images