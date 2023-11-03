The party always follows Salma Hayek wherever she goes, but lately, the actress’s affinity for metallic wears has been taken up a notch or two. On Thursday, the actress again doubled down on her passion for metallic tones as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, where she was reunited with her longtime friend Demi Moore (who had her own fun with statement dressing). Yes, wearing silver and gold is by no means revolutionary, but the two actresses brought a sense of understated elegance to things for the event.

Hayek was in town for the opening reception of her furniture-designing brother Sami’s show, Frequency, at the auction house Christie’s. For the occasion, she sported a coordinating tank top and pencil skirt that was full of silver details. Her top featured a form-fitting silhouette as well as flashy trim around the neckline. She then tucked that into her skirt—designed of what seemed to be embossed leather, complete with exposed stitch detailing.

The actress continued with the glitzy color scheme for her accessory choices. She kept up the disco feel with a towering pair of platform heels (she also had some mixed metals going with a thin gold anklet) and rounded things out with diamond drop earrings and a sculptural ring.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Moore didn’t pack on as much sparkle as Hayek did, her ensemble still made quite the statement. The 60-year-old attended the event in a black knitted column dress that was finished with a gold, eye-shaped Schiaparelli brooch. Moore accessorized her look with a silver cocktail ring and a pair of black pointed heels.

While the pair haven’t walked a red carpet or been pictured at a major event together in quite some time (around 2017 to be exact), they certainly picked up right where they left off. Actually, in late October, Hayek leaned even further into disco dressing for a gala in New York City. The star hit the step and repeat in a gold sequined set that consisted of a plunging vest, boxy blazer, and tailored pants. And while both of Hayek’s looks (and Moore’s, for that matter) were dripping in silver and gold, they proved that there are plenty of ways to master metallics.