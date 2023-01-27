Salma Hayek’s Completely Sheer Dress Had Channing Tatum Flustered

Salma Hayek heard her upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, would be premiering in Miami, and she ran with it, showing up to the event in a look that felt apropriate for South Beach venue. And, if the actress so chose to hit a beach club following the premiere on Wednesday night, she would seamlessly fit in there as well.

Hayek wore a look from Oscar de la Renta’s resort 2023 collection to the event, a body-hugging fishnet dress completely sheer aside from the various flowers, pumpkins, and lemons embroidered across the piece. While originally, the dress was presented on a topless model, adding even more intrigue to the already provocative piece, Hayek opted to wear a black bra underneath, along with black underwear, which both were clearly visible on the red carpet.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it came to the styling, Hayek and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, went all out, adding an olive green Bottega Veneta cassette bag and gold platform heels from Larroudé. The actress wore her hair pulled bag in an Ariana Grande-esque ponytail in order to show off her gold hoops, which she paired with two layers of necklaces from Hoorsenbuhs, the longer of which seemed to feature large crystals on the end of the chain.

While on the red carpet, Hayek was joined by her costar, Channing Tatum, who wore a black suit from The Row, featuring a double-breasted jacket made casual by the tee underneath. Of course, Tatum was blown away by Hayek’s outfit for the evening and couldn’t help but get a little flustered when asked to comment on it. “I have no comment on this situation,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “I have no literal comment...The actual dress comments itself.” Well said, Channing...

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images