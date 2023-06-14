Salma Hayek’s Tailored Monochrome Look Had a Fringe Surprise

Tailoring gets a bit dull at times. Yes, there’s power in the formality of a good suit or blazer but, often, there’s nothing too special about it. Well, when you’re Salma Hayek, tailoring (and basically everything else in life) is always packed with surprise.

Outside the Good Morning America studio in New York City Wednesday, the actress showed off an impeccably cut black blazer that she layered over a maxi dress. However, this was not any ordinary dress. Hayek’s menswear-style blazer stopped just past her waist and gave way to showcase the spaghetti-like detailing of the garment underneath.

The body-hugging piece split into widely cut fringe just past her waist. The 56-year-old also seemed to be in a monochrome mood judging by her footwear choice, and whole look, really. Hayek opted for a towering pair of black slingback platform heels. They, thankfully, did not get caught in the path of her dress’ fringe.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hayek continued the monochrome theme over to her accessories as well. She opted for a pair of rectangular framed sunglasses and an oversized Balenciaga hourglass shoulder bag. The look’s color scheme may, however, been hinting at Hayek’s next endeavor. She is set to appear on an episode from the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror.

Hayek will play herself in the episode titled “Joan is Afraid,” based on a story about a woman (Annie Murphy) who discovers that her life has been turned into a TV show on a Netflix-like platform.

“It was so bizarre, but then, it’s Black Mirror, so why expect anything other than bizarre?” Hayek said on the morning show. “I was shocked when I read the script. It’s kind of like an opportunity to make fun of yourself. It gives you the freedom to be very bold.”

In fact, the night before Hayek was on Black Mirror promotion duty, stopping by a Netflix event at the Paris Theater in New York City to gab with drag queen duo Trixie and Katya and actress Annie Murphy. Hayek went a little more glam for nighttime in a sparkling evening gown.