Newlyweds Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are red carpet official. Tonight’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Lowden is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category for Slow Horses, marked the couple’s first major appearance as husband and wife after marrying over the summer.

Both Ronan and Lowden put their best foot forward for the rare joint appearance, reimagining black tie fashion ever so slightly with matching plum-colored outfits. Ronan looked goddess-like in a Lous Vuitton two-piece consisting of a bandeau top and a high-waist maxi skirt complete with a train. Her bra featured a delicate piece of sheer fabric draped over the top. The actress accented her set with silver Bulgari jewelry, a nude lip, and a wavy bob hairstyle. Lowden also attended the Emmys in his own Louis Vuitton ‘fit. The actor wore a double-breasted suit jacket, dress pants, and a black bow tie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, first met as co-stars on the set of Mary Queen of Scots in 2018. The only other time they’ve walked a red carpet before, it was as co-stars while promoting that project.

The extremely private couple sparked engagement rumors in October 2023 when Ronan flashed a blinding diamond ring at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show. They were confirmed to have married in “low-key” ceremony in Scotland this past July. Per reports, “only a handful of the couple’s closest friends were present.”

“Being with an actor is wonderful, because we understand each other,” Lowden stold The Guardian this spring. “We’re quite odd people, actors. We’re strange animals. So it just makes complete sense, and I understand why there are loads of other actors with actors.” He continued, “And it’s really useful for running lines, rather than with, like, your mum.”

The couple also recently teamed up for the film, The Outrun. They both serve as producers and Ronan played the lead role. “It was the most amazing experience,” Lowden said. “She’s utterly phenomenal. But then the madness of making an independent film is just great fun and terrifying. It’s a miracle any of them ever get made. We would love to produce more stuff, but we’re taking a beat at the moment, because acting is getting in the way.”