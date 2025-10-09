Some dresses come with long trains. Others, with functional pockets. But Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest? It came with a set of wings that looked ready to flutter her straight to the heavens.

At the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, Parker took flight in an Iris van Herpen design that blended couture techniques with celestial fantasy. The gown’s gossamer wings extended over Parker’s shoulders, cascading down her sides into a floor-sweeping silhouette. The open-knit fabric on the appendages extended into the body over a nude-hued base.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Considering the volume of Parker’s ensemble, she didn’t need many add-ons—meaning that accessories were minimal, aside from diamond stud earrings and a pair of peep-toe black heels that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud. She finished off her gala gown with glowing skin, a smokey eye look, and a slicked-back hairdo.

She attended the event with her husband, Matthew Broderick. Her wings made it difficult for them to pose side-by-side on the red carpet, however.

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Parker was among several VIPs wearing Herpen’s ethereal designs at the event last night. The Dutch couturier designed costumes for choreographer Jamar Roberts’s latest work, Foreseeable Future, that “addresses the perils of technology, and the importance of being in tune with nature.”

Parker sits on the NYC Ballet’s Board of Directors and established the Fall Fashion Gala in 2012. Ever since, the annual event has become an arena for the actor to show off her flair for red carpet whimsy. Over the years, she’s attended with her twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, dazzled in bold orange and pink frocks, and worn hair ribbons as long as her actual dresses.

But her Iris van Herpen outfit, in all its winged glory, might just be her most daring ensemble yet.