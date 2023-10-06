There’s something to be said for actresses dressing like their on-screen characters. But perhaps no one best personifies the style of their fictional alter ego than a certain Sarah Jessica Parker, whose off-screen wardrobe could double as the closet of Carrie Bradshaw. Fittingly, on Thursday, Parker stepped out in New York City in a decidedly SATC—meets—AJLT look.

The actress was in town to attend the annual fall fashion gala at the New York City Ballet—which is rather fitting given there was an entire SATC episode where Bradshaw was gifted an Oscar de la Renta dress by her then lover, Aleksandr Petrovsky, to wear to the ballet. Instead of ODLR, though, Parker hit the step and repeat in a tulle ballerina gown by Carolina Herrera.

The all-black piece featured a dramatic, tutu-style flared skirt as well as an off-the-shoulder bodice complete with cut-out details down the front. Though the dress was entirely in keeping with her character, and rather apt for the setting, it also tapped into the current balletcore trend that is all the rage, both on and off the red carpet.

As Parker’s look progressed, she continued her embrace of ballet style in a big way, literally. Tied into her high-low hairstyle was an XXL velvet ribbon that was nearly the same length as her Carolina Herrera dress. While bows were all over the Fashion Month runways this season, Parker’s accessory might just be the most noticeable take we’ve seen yet.

While the hair statement would’ve suffice for most, the actress rounded out the rest of her mostly black look with some sparkle. Though her two-toned, sling back heels appeared to be CB’s favored Manolo Blahniks, they were actually from her line SJP Collection and featured a shiny strap across the front and a crystalized closure.

From there, she added on diamond earrings and a stack of rings from Fred Leighton and a black watch courtesy of Vacheon Constantin. To round out the look, Parker carried a silver sequined mini bag in her hand. Although And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season, there’s still some time before we see Carrie and co. on our screens again. Until then, Parker’s Bradshaw-adjacent looks will have to do.