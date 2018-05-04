On Thursday evening, Sarah Jessica Parker had two petite dates to the New York City Ballet’s 2018 Spring Gala: her 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Tabitha and Loretta are rarely seen on the red carpet, but they looked right at home in floral dresses and matching ballet flats, fitting for the occasion, which SJP showed off on Instagram . "Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals," she captioned the close-up shot of their white and pink shoes. Proud mama Parker also shared pics of Tabitha and Loretta's tousled blonde tresses to Instagram, calling them her "wee dates."

Parker, on the other hand, a veritable red carpet professional at this point , looked effortlessly chic in a knee-length white dress with sheer long sleeves punctuated with silver heels.

Pinterest Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Pinterest Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

According to NPR , the event celebrated choreographer Jerome Robbins as part of The Robbins 100 Festival, which will feature 20 of the choreographer’s most beloved dances. Parker sits on the honorary committee for the event along with Barbra Streisand, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Shirley MacLaine.

It was just a girls' night for the Broderick clan, since it seems husband Matthew and son James were not in attendance. Previously this year, Parker told People that Tabitha and Loretta may look alike and share a birthday, but they are very much their own people, even attending different schools. “They have different interests,” she said. “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in.”

That’s not to say the siblings aren’t alike in other ways. Of all her children, Parker says, “I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people.”

