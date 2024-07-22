Carrie Bradshaw Ditches Haunted Doll Fashion For Eccentric Funeral Attire

Carrie Bradshaw’s haunted doll style just got a whole lot darker.

Today, during filming for season three of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character was seen attending what appears to be a funeral. In leggings, no less.

Parker slipped into a plunging black dress that featured Goddess-level drapery. The neckline of the actress’s LBD was designed with a layer of gauzy fabric that sat loose atop her shoulders. The dress then moved into an ankle-length maxi skirt. Parker paired her chic gown with a matching black clutch, complete with statement gold polka dots, and classic stilettos. The look was rather pared-back by Bradshaw standards which makes perfect sense for what seems to be a funeral scene. But instead of wearing her dress solo, she sported skin-tight leggings underneath. As a former fashion columnist, Bradshaw would certainly know that the dress-over-pants trend is making quite the comeback.

Bradshaw was also pictured alongside her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) while filming on Monday. The actor wore a classic suit and argyle socks. In case you forgot, season two of AJLT ended with Carrie moving into a new apartment amid her renewed relationship with Aidan. Shortly after, he jetted to Virgina to be with his family. All signs point to that he’s back.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Bradshaw who dressed up in all black—she was joined by a few of her AJLT cast-mates too. Kristin Davis channeled the preppy-meets-classic style of Charlotte York in a boat neck long sleeve dress that she paired with a black bag and shoes. The actress’s on-screen husband Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) wore a simple black suit.

It’s likely this outing was a continuation of filming from an earlier scene that took place last month. In June, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sarita Choudhury were seen in all-black outfits.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Specifics of this funeral scene have yet to be formally publicized, but Internet rumors claim that “The person people will be mourning didn’t have any trouble in the romance department. The scene specifically calls for a row of ‘ex-girlfriends.’’

There have already been two major departures from the upcoming third season in Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) and Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Could one of those character’s story lines taken an even more dramatic turn? Only time will tell.