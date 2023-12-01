It’s possible that no actress dresses as similarly to their on screen character as Sarah Jessica Parker does. Even as she often shades the antics of Carrie Bradshaw, once calling her real life choices “radically different” from those of the SATC legend, you need to take just one look at SJP’s Instagram feed to understand why so many make the comparison. There’s in-depth shoe tours, book stacks brimming with Zadie Smith novels, and on Friday, Parker’s very Carrie-coded take on the sheer fabric trend.

Parker appeared to usher in the holiday season with an all black look she sported to the opening of The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City. The actress dazzled in a semi-sheer LBD that featured a lace bodice portion and a fully sequined skirt. Hints of her black bra and high-waisted underwear poked out from under the festive piece which she paired with a sleek black overcoat.

Although Parker is quite the fashionista herself, she’s yet to wade into the sheer craze that has gripped fashion over the past few months (frankly, it seems like something Carrie would be more comfortable in doing). But still, her version of the see-through look was particularly elegant—both for the tailored coat she layered on top as well as a pair of statement heels she slipped into.

Her shoes, of course an unreleased silhouette from her own line, were punctuated by ombre silver and black bows. If the silhouette looks familiar, it’s because Carrie actually sported similar versions (designed by Parker) during the recent seasons of And Just Like That... So, perhaps it makes sense then that Parker would channel the risk taking of Carrie to pull off the sheer look herself.

Back in October, Parker created another very Carrie-esque statement shoe moment when she stepped out to the New York City Ballet gala in a tutu Carolina Herrera gown. As if her towering hair ribbon wasn’t enough, she opted for mismatched Manolo Blahnik sandal heels. And just last month, she pulled off another bow-embellished pair during the Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit. Clearly, wherever SJP goes, a piece of Carrie Bradshaw is close by.