No one does red carpet dressing quite like Sarah Jessica Parker. While most celebrities might chase current trends a bit too much for their own good, the actress has always been one to march to the beat of her own drum—with quirky details like mismatched Manolo Blahniks and hair ribbons as tall as she is. Well, on Monday, Parker continued her style streak in New York City for the Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit. The actress hit the event’s red carpet in a plunging tuxedo gown that she paired with a pair of Cinderella slippers.

Parker sported a black column dress that featured a flared silhouette and a deep neckline. The velvet piece also had a dramatic white collar that lined the top and was partially covered by her honey blonde waves. From there, Parker dressed up her look even more with a handful of statement accessories. For jewelry, she wore stacks of silver and gold bracelets, a pearl ring, and carried a black and silver bucket bag in her hand.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps the true star of things was Parker’s footwear choice. She paired her maxi dress with black kitten heel slippers adorned with glittery pink bows. Parker has never shied away from a statement shoe (she does have her own line, after all) and in October, she pulled off a similar, very Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet's Fall Gala.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

There, the 58-year-old dazzled in a tulle tutu gown from Oscar de la Renta that she paired with a voluminous hair bow and mismatched Manolo Blahnik heels. Parker’s whimsical, yet precise, approach to red carpet dressing is what makes her style so unique. She’s just as comfortable in a princess-line gown as she is wearing a fall trench on a step and repeat, a mix that has led the actress to develop quite the signature look over the years. “It’s the small, whimsical things that are often the most nurturing,” Parker said of her style in a recent interview with British Vogue. “And one day you’ll do something that just sticks. A small gesture that will make everyone think, ‘Yep, that’s her’.”