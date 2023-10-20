Sarah Jessica Parker Offers a Mismatched Take on the Season's Hottest Color

Every season there’s dozens of proclamations as to what the “color of the season” is. There’s usually some consistency to them—usually for fall, more burnt hues are in style while for summer pastels reign supreme. What has popped up this year, though, has been a certain shade of deep red that could best be described as “cherry red.” And last night in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker put her own spin on things.

The actress hit the step and repeat for the Good+Foundation’s “A Very Good+ Night of Comedy” Benefit wearing a red maxi dress and Barbie pink heels. While we’ve seen many iterations of these colors recently, Parker’s version took a more toned-down approach thanks to some fall-time layering.

On top, she wore a neutral double-breasted trench coat that featured rows of metallic buttons. The piece was slightly shorter than the dress underneath, and thanks to the actress leaving it unbuttoned, the result was some pretty hefty color blocking.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From there, Parker completed the look with a silver sequined bag that she wore crossbody and stud earrings. While color-clashing is often a red carpet no-no, the actress is quite the style veteran—and we can certainly see a certain Ms. Bradshaw sporting a similar combination.

Earlier this month, the actress stepped out for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala in another reimagined take on a popular trend. She chose a XXL hair ribbon to pair with her Carolina Herrera tutu dress. While ballet-coded wears have been everywhere, Parker’s had some added flair thanks to the sheer size of the bow, her mismatched Manolo Blahniks, and glittery handbag.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair of looks come after a recent interview in which the actress discussed her current approach to style. “It’s about the choices we make every day and it’s what makes you feel like you,” Parker told British Vogue. “I think you become more courageous in those choices with age. We spend a huge amount of time just wanting to be like everyone else because we just want to make connections. But it takes such a long time to learn that you can be your unique self and still have a community of people to count on.”