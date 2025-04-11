It was a family affair on the red carpet for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick last night. The couple brought along their twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 15, to the hotly anticipated Broadway opening of Smash. And it looks like the teens learned a thing or two about red carpet style from their mom.

Parker dressed up for the occasion in a sheer lace dress almost entirely hidden by her chic maxi coat. The actor incorporated a few Carrie Bradshaw-isms into her look—mainly seen in her sky-high patent stilettos and the sparkling, baguette-shaped handbag she held at her side. Marion abided by a similar playbook for her outfit, a lace, ankle-length dress paired with a cream trench. The teenager’s mesh pumps, emblazoned with rhinestones, looked like they could have been borrowed from her mom’s closet—or from that of Bradshaw. Tabitha, wearing an emerald green dress, matching platform sandals, and a teal topcoat, brought some spring color to the bunch. Broderick, 63, looked dapper in a navy suit and paisley tie.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite their shared interests in sleek coats and statement shoes, Tabitha and Marion have no interest in getting into the family business of acting. Earlier this week, Broderick told reporters that one of his daughters is “repelled” by the prospect. “If you say, ‘What about you?’ She says ‘Nope, no absolutely not,’” he said.

Broderick went on to explain that his and Parker’s son, James Wilkie, 22, has been more willing to try his hand at acting. “I think he is gonna try, yeah,” Broderick said, adding, “He’s very smart. He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting.”

He continued, “My wife is with him when he does auditions. It’s self-tape nowadays, and she’ll read with him and tell him, ‘It’s not good.’”