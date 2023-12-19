It’s Sarah Paulson’s moment. Last night, the actress returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade for opening night of her new play, Appropriate, in which she stars alongside Corey Stoll and Elle Fanning. And although Paulson’s on-stage performance is already receiving rave reviews, her premiere look definitely hit all the right notes, too.

After gracing the stage, Paulson posed alongside her co stars and guests like Jennifer Lawrence in an edgy LBD from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2024 collection. As simple as the shape of Paulson’s dress appeared to be, aside from the plunging neckline and structured shoulders, what really took things to the next level were her pair of gold accents. Statement red carpet belts have become rather prominent this year, but Paulson’s was unique in its chrome chain and hardware which felt more like a piece of jewelry than a functional accessory.

Speaking of jewelry, the actress finished off her look with a blinding layered choker complete with a silver, urchin-like detail. Elsewhere, Paulson went with satin heel boots and a chic, slicked back hair style. Once inside, the actress met up with her partner Holland Taylor who also opted for a monochrome look in the form of a simple black dress.

John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Paulson’s latest on stage run at the Hayes Theatre marks her first Broadway appearance since 2010’s Collected Stories and her first stage role since 2013 in Talley’s Folly. Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, tells the story of the three Lafayette siblings (led by Paulson) who return to a decaying plantation in Arkansas following the death of their father. Paulson’s performance as Toni is already a hit amongst critics and her fellow co-stars. “We had a week left of rehearsals and I was genuinely so nervous,” Fanning told W, adding “Sarah found that so funny because she’s like, ‘It just does.’ But I’m new to this process.”

“The beauty of doing a play is that you kind of strap in. You have a starting point and an arc, and every night you land at the end of the piece, and then you get to try it again the next day,” Paulson said to Vogue. “I love the idea of buckling my seat belt and letting the play take me somewhere.”