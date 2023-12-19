Jennifer Lawrence Masters Two Red Carpet Trends In One Minimal Look

Jennifer Lawrence offered up a very simple, black and white iteration of Holiday dressing late last month. But as the festive season comes to a close, it appears as though the actress wanted to combine two of this year’s most prominent red carpet trends into one last look. On Monday night, Lawrence attended the Broadway opening night of Appropriate in the ultimate stealth wealth look that she topped off with a splash of red.

Lawrence appeared in a dramatic, floor-sweeping coat from The Row’s fall 2023 collection. The piece was entirely minimal in shape (as is expected from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand) with a collarless silhouette and oversized power shoulders. Instead of wearing the coat on its own like it was shown on the runway, Lawrence layered a satin maxi dress underneath and slipped into a pair of the brand’s leather “Lana” pumps.

While plenty of statement-making trends have come to life on the step and repeat this year—from risky cut-outs to skin-baring sheer—the “Quiet Luxury” aesthetic might outrank them all. Lawrence has been a proponent of the look both on and off the red carpet, so it makes sense that she championed the style for what might be one of her last appearances of the year.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress kept things simple elsewhere too, opting for dewy makeup, a slicked back hair style, and sleek gold earrings. Back in November, Lawrence offered up another luxurious take on Holiday style, this time, in black and white. She chose a white button down, black overcoat, and a dreamy tulle skirt for the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior window display.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence’s pair of festive looks are a master class in Holiday dressing. Even when she’s willing to test trendier waters, like her sheer skirt or a pop of cherry red, she does so in a way that’s true to her personal style. And that folks is Holiday style, done the J.Law way.

