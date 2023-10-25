Jennifer Lawrence Just Reinvented the Classic Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Jennifer Lawrence’s street style reinvention should be studied in universities. Over the past year or so, the actress has completely reinvented herself as a quiet luxury phenom, one who worships at the alter of The Row, and embraces classic chic style in a way that feels both natural to her aesthetic and endlessly exciting for the fashion obsessed. When she’s able to translate this look to the red carpet, though, the real magic happens. And on Tuesday night, she did just that, attending the WWD Honors event held at Casa Cipriani in New York City, and completely redefining the idea of the little black dress in the process.

The actress was in attendance to present the John B. Fairchild Honor to Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Of course, this means Lawrence wore Dior to the event, grabbing a look from Chiuri’s spring/summer 2024 collection which showed just last month in Paris. The unfinished hem of the belted dress hit at the actress’ calves while the asymmetric neckline displayed just her left shoulder. Lawrence finished off the simple and elegant look with nude, pointed-toe pumps from The Row, a dramatic red lip, and gold, sculptural Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chiuri’s recent collection was filled with this unique neckline, but the look isn’t totally foreign to Lawrence either. Earlier this month, the actress stepped out for a date night with her husband, Cooke Maroney, wearing a sweater dramatically off the shoulder in order to achieve the same effect, proving its success in multiple contexts. It’s likely Lawrence was inspired by Chiuri when she sat front row at the collection’s presentation in September and decided to incorporate the one-shoulder look into her own wardrobe before getting the opportunity to wear the real thing.

Ahead of her presentation duties, Lawrence spoke to WWD about her relationship with the Dior creative director, and specifically what she loves about Chiuri. “Well, her designs first, and her style,” Lawrence said. “But she just has the kindest heart and she has an over-enthusiastic work ethic.” She continued, saying Chiuri’s designs make her feel “like a woman” when she wears them. “She has such a cool energy,” the actress said of Chiuri. “She just has a way with shapes, shaping things, for a woman. I feel like a modern, cool, beautiful woman in her clothes.”

Chiuri returned the favor on Instagram, thanking Lawrence for her participation in the evening. “Thank you Jennifer for being with me tonight and for remembering such special life moments we shared,” she wrote of the actress’ speech. “I would like to dedicate this award to you and all the women who, through collaborations and conversations, allow me to reflect on the meaning of womanhood today.”