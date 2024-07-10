Scarlett Johansson is loving a bit of embellishment while on tour for her latest film Fly Me to the Moon. On a stop earlier this week for the rom-com, the actress pulled out an embellished pink gingham crop top and skirt set from Prada. That look featured a beaded trim that shimmered underneath the lights. But for the film’s premiere in Berlin, she opted for Erdem.

The Erdem dress is a spaghetti strap silhouette with black straps. It features heavy, red jewel embellishments on the top of the sequined piece, which gives way to bursts of the same jewels in different sizes. Placed throughout the dress, the sprays resemble in design (not color) how the night sky might look on the Fourth of July.

The look also features a red, silk under layer as if it is a slip, visible just a few inches at the hem as well as the bra-line. On the Erdem spring 2024 runway, the slip was much less visible.

Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stylist Kate Young paired the dress with black patent leather sandals feature a pointed, silver tipped toe. Johansson’s diamond studded earrings resemble a bit of a burst as well. Makeup artist Huang Vanngo gave her a bright red lip while David Von Cannon put her hair in free, loose waves.

It’s maybe a bit more of a look than Johansson has been going for recently but sometimes it is worth it to take the risk.

In Fly Me To The Moon, Johansson plays a marketing executive who gets caught up in a romance with a NASA bigwig (played by Channing Tatum) amidst the 1960s Space Race. The film opens this weekend.