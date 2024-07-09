We’ve all got to find a way to beat the heat. For Margot Robbie, that may mean revealing to the world that you’re pregnant by rolling up your shirt while vacationing on Lake Como in Italy with your husband Tom Ackerly. For Emma Corrin that means shirking pants all together. And for Scarlett Johansson it’s a gown turned crop top.

For the New York premiere of Fly Me to the Moon, Johansson turned up in a Prada crop top and column skirt. The gingham printed look is sleeveless with shimmering pink trim. It was worn with simple glam: a deep pink lip, hair up, back and off the neck with a few wispy strands in the front for a sense of ease and elegance thanks to hair stylist David Von Cannon and makeup artist Huang Vanngo. She also wore a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings. The skirt features a split up the back for both ease of movement and undoubtedly an extra site of ventilation. Underneath, she wore a pair of metallic open toe stiletto sandals from Prada. The look was styled by Katie Young.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

It was all very classic and a touch minimal: high neck, cinched waist and the like. The silhouette was inspired by the 1960s.

Johansson was joined on the carpet by husband Colin Jost, who was also decked out in head-to-toe Prada. He wore a casual navy blue suit, with a printed light blue shirt underneath.

Fly Me to the Moon features Johansson as a marketing executive who crosses paths with NASA official played by Channing Tatum. Against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the pair pursue a romance. It will stream on Apple TV+