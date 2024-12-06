Despite having not attended a red carpet together since this past summer, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost haven’t lost one bit of that step and repeat magic. Last night, the duo dressed up in their finest and fanciest black tie fashions for The American Museum of National History’s 2024 Gala.

Johansson slipped into an elegant velvet ball gown that featured a v-shaped neckline, a flared maxi skirt, and zippered pockets which the actress made sure to show off while posing for photos. She paired her Hepburn-esque dress with a delicate pearl strand choker and diamond drop earrings, both from Sabyasachi. Jost, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. The couple were joined by the likes of Paul Mescal, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, and Jost’s Saturday Night Live co-star Mikey Day, during the rare red carpet outing.

According to the Museum, the annual gala is held to “celebrate and support the Museum’s continuing efforts to expand the boundaries of human knowledge and foster science literacy in learners of all ages.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johansson and Jost, who got married in 2020 and share a son named Cosmo whom they welcomed a year later, last attended a red carpet event in July. They opted for more casual looks for the New York premiere of Johansson’s film, Fly Me To The Moon.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Johansson, who announced she’s joining the Jurassic World franchise and is currently working on her directorial debut, recently discussed her relationship with Jost, whom she first met in 2017.

“He is a very, very, very great guy,” Johansson said last month, adding that she’s been “extremely lucky” in her marriage. “He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad and I love him. “But he’s also, he’s got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting.”

The actress also discussed Jost’s “naughty side” in reference to his recent joint purchase of a ferryboat with Pete Davidson’. “He bought the Staten Island Ferry,” she said. “A decommissioned Staten Island Ferry. And it is, yep, still decommissioned.”