Scarlett Johansson is voicing a robot in her latest project, but don’t expect her to try out themed style anytime soon. Last night, the actress nixed cyborg dressing in favor of va-va-voom glamour for her first Transformers One red carpet.

Johansson, who voices a character named Elita-1 in the new animated robot warrior movie, attended the London event in a curve-hugging Saint Laurent stunner designed in the perfect shade of autumnal red. Her gown featured ruched detailing—concentrated mainly near the bodice and waist—long sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder neckline. Johansson paired the floor-length number with black sandal heels and matte lipstick in a shade that perfectly matched her gown. She opted for smokey eyeshadow, also in a burnt red color, perfectly coiffed blonde hair, and a selection of diamond jewelry.

It would have been easy for Johansson to channel her Transformer One character, an autobot commander, into this red carpet outfit—just look at Zendaya who attended the Dune premiere in a Mugler robosuit months ago. But, given that the project is an animated film in which Johansson voices her character, it makes sense that she decided to bring a more classic version of her red carpet style to last night’s premiere.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johansson later met up with her Transformers One cast mates on the red carpet including Bryan Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key. She even reunited with her Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Hemsworth who looked dapper in a black suit and dress shoes. The Australian actor voices the lead role of Optimus Prime in Transformers One.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Johansson talked about her Transformers One role which was made specifically for her by director Josh Cooley. “It was a surprise to me,” she said. “It was such a great script. It had such cinematic qualities. It has so much heart. This film has so much heart. It really has amazing messaging in there, and it's really funny, too.”

Johansson added that the physical demands of voice acting were comparable to her other roles in films like Black Widow and Endgame. “You're squatting and punching and running in place,” she explained. “It’s just really very physical, but it brings the action to life.”