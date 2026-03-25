Fashion’s connection with art has never been more celebrated. It’s the through line of the 2026 Met Gala and also the impetus behind Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art, a new exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Last night, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry fêted the opening of the exhibition alongside friends of the house and luminaries in the worlds of fashion and art. Among them were Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gabbriette, and Elizabeth Debicki, all dressed in their Schiaparelli finest. Edgar-Jones wore a sculptural knit skirt set with the house’s signature gold hardware, while Gabbriette and Debicki opted for more traditional evening wear—a black gala dress and a nude illusion gown, respectively. Also on hand were Regina Hall, Rina Sawayama, Marisa Berenson, Hamish Bowles, and Naomi Ackie.

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While the guests brought plenty of glamour to the evening, it was the exhibition itself that took center stage. The show, the first-ever UK exhibition dedicated to Schiaparelli, features over 200 objects spanning fashion, jewelry, art, and furniture designed by both Elsa Schiaparelli and Roseberry. There’s vintage bottles of the “Zut” perfume, the infamous cyborg baby from the spring 2024 couture show, and even the gravity-defying dress Ariana Grande wore to the 2025 Oscars.

“What I love about Elsa is that she embodied one of the core tenets of Schiaparelli, which is contradiction. There was an inherent contradiction between her work and her world,” Roseberry told British Vogue. “She was a rigorous businesswoman by day and attended Surrealist cocktail parties dressed as a vegetable or a Greco-Roman statue by night. There was something so multidimensional and multifaceted about her.”

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Gabbriette Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

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Regina King Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki and Daniel Roseberry Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Marisa Berenson Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images