Selena Gomez Mixes Textures To Make An All Black Outfit Really Pop

Even before the days of Coco Chanel, all black has been a go-to for anyone who wants to look cool and sleek with little to no hassle. You don’t have to worry about mixing colors, just throw on an all black look and you’re ready to take on the world in style. Sometimes, though going monochrome (especially with black) can verge on boring or simple, so to avoid falling into that rut, the key is to have fun with the texture of your pieces, to add a bit of dimension to your sleek fit. Selena Gomez and her stylist, Kate Young, know this, and that is exactly what they did for the actress’ latest look.

On Wednesday night, Gomez stepped out for a Rare Beauty event in NYC. The occasion called for a look that spoke to Gomez’s businesswoman side, without being stuffy. That was achieved with an all black ensemble. On top, the actress wore a silk charmeuse, off-the-shoulder blouse from Alexander Wang. She contrasted the shiny fabric of the piece with matte black on the bottom, in the form of boot cut crepe Proenza Schouler pants. Gomez then topped this relatively simple base with a black faux fur coat from Mango and accessorized with pointed-toe, slingback Paris Texas stilettos in patent leather and a very businesswoman-core Delvaux top handle bag.

The result is chic, but still intriguing, aided mostly by the coat, which we have to imagine is Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building character rubbing off on her. While Mabel would have probably topped this outfit with a marigold faux fur, Gomez’s choice to go black is probably the correct one in this context.

