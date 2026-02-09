The “see-and-be-seen” spirit of party dressing typically leans toward the extravagant. Selena Gomez, however, is keeping things simple and irresistibly chic.

Spotted departing model Brooks Nader’s birthday dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood over the weekend, Gomez relied on one of her most trusted formulas: head-to-toe black. The headline piece here was a buttery leather coat by New York label Khaite, completed with a belted waist and sculptural funnel-neck collar. Underneath, she wore DKNY trousers cut with a subtle flare and split hem, paired with timeless suede pumps from Jimmy Choo. It nodded to a sleek, Matrix-inspired minimalism.

Though nightime often calls for a smaller bag, Gomez went decidedly oversize, carrying Prada’s “Bonnie” bag in the biggest size available. Oval black sunglasses, stacked gold rings, and a slicked-back updo completed the look.

@NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

Monochrome has long been a go-to for Gomez, both on and off the red carpet. At her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October, she favored a more colorful route, wearing a mauve Danielle Frankel minidress and coordinating shawl. Black on black is often the singer’s palette of choice when heading out on date night with her husband, Benny Blanco.

Wondering what to wear for your next night out? Do like Gomez and lean into the power of an all-black uniform.

