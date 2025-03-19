Selena Gomez’s Date Night Bag Has Eyes Of Its Own

Selena Gomez only has eyes for her soon-to-be husband Benny Blanco. But her bag? Well that has eyes of its own. Yesterday, Gomez accented her all-black outfit with a surreal handbag during a low-key date night with Blanco.

The fiancés showed off their bold couples style as they headed to the New York City steakhouse 4 Charles Prime Rib. Gomez slipped into a plunging black top that she styled with baggy dress pants and a tailored suit coat. In her hand, the singer and actor carried Schiaparelli’s easily recognizable “Anatomy Jewelry” bag. The dark burgundy bag features the brand’s signature gold bijoux etched in the shape of a face. (Gomez donned plenty of Schiaparelli this past awards season, so this more wearable version of the brand’s design signatures is entirely in her wheelhouse).

Blanco, for his part, complimented Gomez’s couture-level accessory with some eye-catching date night pieces of his own. He wore a graphic button-down top, stunning cow print pants, and black boots. Although the couple’s personal style couldn’t be more different, their combination of cowboy and couture sensibilities worked nicely for their night out.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Gomez and Blanco, who announced their engagement in December 2024, are currently gearing up to release their joint album, I Said I Love You First, on Friday. Last week, the duo dropped a dreamy video for their song “Sunset Blvd” which nodded to the cult-classic film, One from the Heart.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, the couple discussed their wedding plans but detailed that they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle. “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” Blanco said of Gomez. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

Gomez added, “Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”