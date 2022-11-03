Selena Gomez Is a Magenta Dream at Her Documentary Premiere

On Wednesday night, Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me premiered at the 2022 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For her big night she wore a Rodarte gown made of glimmering magenta fabric with asymmetrical straps that ended just above her ankles, revealing pointed-toe heels covered in sparkling crystals.

She was carrying a matching silver clutch, a pair of drop earrings, and a large purple ring. Gomez had her hair up in a sleek bun and for makeup, she had a light pink lip and smokey eye in shimmering grey.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Apple TV+ documentary covers Gomez’s physical and mental health journey after being diagnosed with both lupus and bipolar disorder.

“I was going to release this documentary multiple times and it never really felt right,” Gomez told Billboard on the red carpet. “Then the pandemic hit and a lot of people started having conversations around mental health, the isolation, people feeling depressed or anxious — never feeling those feelings before but have now. I just hope that this will carry on to something like a conversation that people will use to help later on.”

She continued, “Knowledge eliminates fear in my opinion, because then you start having a relationship with your mental health, so I would suggest to learn as much as you can.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to her revealing doc, the singer and actress has launched a mental health platform called Wondermind, where people can work on their “mental fitness” that is an “inclusive space where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings.”

In the film, Gomez shares details of her stay at a psychiatric facility in 2016 and telling her mother Mandy Teefey that she was seeking care. She also addresses the ongoing connection her name has to pop star Justin Bieber, whether she wants it to or not. The full documentary begins streaming on November 4.