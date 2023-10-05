Hosting duties are no reason to ignore your own fashion, and Selena Gomez pulled out three disco-worthy looks for her Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.. The mogul was the host and keynote speaker of the event after all, but still, switching things up more than once is truly an impressive feat.

For her first ensemble of the night, Gomez hit the step and repeat in arguably her most dramatic style of the evening, a silver Valentino gown. The dress was dripping with hundreds of sequins, and followed a halter shape up top and then drifted into a swooping train at the hemline. There was also a 3D flower at the top of the bodice that added even more sparkle, too. And as if that wasn’t enough glitz, Gomez added on a pair of geometric Messika earrings to round out the look.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

For her next ensemble in her string of looks, the 31-year-old shortened things up a bit, but still kept the glamour of her Valentino number in tact. Switching from silver to purple, Gomez stepped out in a Rahul Mishra mini dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection. The shape of the piece imitated that of a petaled flower, creating a slight sleeve near the top and finishing in a wave pattern at the hemline.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the sparkle of her two pink carpet looks were hard to miss, Gomez switched out sequins in place of a multi-color pattern as she took the stage to address the benefit’s attendees. Her long sleeve mini, from New York brand Monse, featured a form-fitting shape and a jungle-inspired motif.

Though Gomez’s trio of statement fits were certainly a talking point, so too, were her words about her own struggles with mental health. “In 2020 I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and to be honest, everything quickly changed. I actually got the knowledge and the answers I had been desperate for,” she said in her speech. “With that knowledge I could seek out the support I needed, to be myself, to find my joy again, and tonight I’m very proud to say that I have. I’m working really hard every day and I’m so happy just to be alive and be here with you guys today.”