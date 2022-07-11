Selena Gomez is Singlehandedly Bringing Back the A-Line Skirt

There are no days off for Selena Gomez. Immediately after she finished promoting the new season of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, the actress hit the road for a promotion tour of her beauty line, Rare Beauty. She stopped in Santa Monica, before heading to Europe for an event at a Sephora in Paris and now, Gomez is in Milan to do it all again. With the help of her stylist, Kate Young, Gomez has been repping every city with her looks, choosing brands native to each tour stop, so it’s fitting that the duo opted for Prada for her trip to the Italian fashion capital.

Gomez stepped out in Milan in a colorful head-to-toe Prada look. The actress wore a kelly green crepe de chine button-down, featuring a toned-down version of the brand’s triangle logo on the left chest. Instead of shying away from more color, Young and Gomez doubled down, pairing the top with an amaranth and orange silk and wool pleated mini skirt. For the accessories, then, they kept things simple, finishing off the look with black Prada pumps and some gold Jennifer Fisher hoops.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Clearly, Gomez is a fan of this a-line silhouette as she went for a similar look during her trip to Paris just days earlier. For that stop, Gomez and Young chose a full look from Alaïa, featuring a cropped, woven houndstooth top, and a matching jacquard knit mini skirt, with the same fit and flare aesthetic as the pleated Prada. Again, she kept the accessories simple, adding white Stuart Weitzman pumps and jewels from Messika Paris, though the addition of the heart-shaped Couer bag from Alaïa added a cute detail to the look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for SEPHORA

Who knows where Gomez will end up next on her Rare world tour? Perhaps London, or maybe New York to round out the fashion capitals. Hopefully the fit and flare trend will continue, though, because there’s nothing quite like the serotonin boost you get from watching Gomez pure joy while curtsying in her a-line skirts.

