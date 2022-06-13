Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, stood out during season one as a bit of a fashion icon. Draped in statement coats and marigold sweaters, the character’s style quickly took on a life of its own following the premiere of the Hulu series last year. But as Gomez gears up for another season of the hit comedy, she is reminding us that she too knows her way around a closet.

Over the weekend, the actress stepped at an FYC event to promote Only Murders, where she was joined by one of her costars, Martin Short, who looked dapper in a simple black suit and white tie. For her part, Gomez also kept things relatively simple, opting to turn a menswear classic into the perfect daytime look. The actress wore a white Prada shirt dress with the added detail of a corseted waist to give a bit of shape to the otherwise loose-fitting piece. Gomez and her stylist, Kate Young, then dressed up the casual look with some silver Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of earrings from Jenny Bird.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gomez has had a busy few days, mostly due to her attendance at Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari last week. The actress was joined by Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna to celebrate Spears’ big day. In fact, in a now-viral video, Gomez can be seen with some other A-lists guests and Spears herself singing along to Madonna’s “Vogue.”

Now, though, the partying is over and Gomez is back to business, hence the button down. And with Only Murders season two just around the corner, chances are the actress will be hitting a lot more red carpets in the upcoming weeks.