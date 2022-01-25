Production of Only Murders in the Building season 2 is officially underway, meaning Selena Gomez is back to hitting the streets of New York City in statement coat after statement coat. The 29-year-old actor’s character, an aspiring artist named Mabel, seemed almost as passionate about outerwear as she is about true crime in season 1, sporting labels like MM6 Maison Margiela and Sies Marjan. And on Monday, when reprising her role in the hit Hulu series, Gomez’s character stayed true to form. She sported no less than three—well, four, if you count the one she wore to stay warm between takes—over the course of a single workday with costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. (United by a love of true crime, the show’s unexpected trio endeavors to solve the murder of a young tenant who lived in their apartment building on the Upper West Side.)

Gomez first stepped out in a fuzzy forest green coat by Proenza Schouler, belted tightly so as to keep warm from near-freezing temperatures. Even then, the actor needed an additional parka between takes. Next came an ankle-length number in ochre, a color she notably favored in season 1. This time, she wisely paired with leather gloves and a bulky scarf. It wasn’t long before Gomez introduced another coat—a knee-length puffer printed with swirls—and bundled up even further with a hooded robe underneath.

Selena Gomez is seen filming Only Murders in the Building season 2 on the Upper West Side in New York City on January 24, 2022. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is seen filming Only Murders in the Building season 2 on the Upper West Side in New York City on January 24, 2022. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is seen filming Only Murders in the Building season 2 on the Upper West Side in New York City on January 24, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

The paparazzi photos also offered a few hints of what’s in store for season 2. The podcasting trio now has merch, ranging from mugs that read “the bassoonist did it” to life-size cutouts of Short and Martin’s faces. Unsurprisingly, their most ardent fan (played by Jaboukie Young White) isn’t far from the wares. Alas, we have yet to get a glimpse of Cara Delevingne, who’s currently in Paris for the couture shows; the model is set to play Alice, a “sophisticated art world insider” who ends up joining the gang. Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are also set to make cameos, though their characters remain a mystery in the lead-up to the season premiere later this year.