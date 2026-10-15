Selena Gomez Shines in Back-to-Back Prada Sequin Gowns

Selena Gomez takes her hosting duties seriously. Case in point: at last night’s annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, the beauty mogul showed her enthusiasm for the cause in not one but two shimmering Prada gowns.

Walking the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium, the Rare Beauty founder kicked things off with a red-hot statement. Her custom Prada satin dress dripped with sequin appliqués and flared into a subtle peplum silhouette. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez finished the look with spiral diamond earrings that glistened even brighter.

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Showstopping? Indeed. But that was only her first ensemble of the night. Inside the event, the 34-year-old star changed into a sand-colored column gown, also from Prada, with multicolored crystals trickling down the bodice like sequin raindrops. For maximum outfit-changing drama, she also switched up the earrings, opting for drop diamonds that matched the embellishments on her gown.

Courtesy of Prada

The Rare Impact Fund Benefit, now in its fourth year, is held to raise funds in support of youth mental health. As host, Gomez always marks the occasion with a statement outfit or two (or three). While her red-carpet look last year was a silky Danielle Frankel slip, this year, she dialled up the glitz, and for good reason.

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The 2026 event was the largest yet, welcoming 500 guests including Katy Perry, Shay Mitchell, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short. Leon Bridges performed, Emmy winner Sean Hayes emceed, and almost $3 million was raised for mental health charities. All in all, it was a record-breaking celebration for the brand. And in back-to-back Prada gowns, Gomez certainly dressed the part.