Selena Gomez is breaking out all types of red carpet magic to reprise her role as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The actress attended the world premiere of the new Disney+ spin-off last night in a spellbinding party dress that brought back a divisive red carpet trend: the peplum skirt.

Gomez, who is currently also promoting her role in the buzzy film Emilia Pérez, picked out a scarlet red number from Rodarte. Her strapless dress was punctuated by a fitted bustier, complete with statement sculptural details and a mini peplum. Gomez let her Rodarte piece take center stage during the premiere, opting to wear it with matching pumps and simple shoulder-length hair. Before making her way to the premiere, Gomez dropped off her ballot for the upcoming presidential election—Rodarte dress and all.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it’s been over a decade since the world last saw Gomez on Disney, the new series will reunite the singer and actor with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. It follows an adult Justin Russo (Henrie) as his “normal, mortal life” is shaken up when Alex (Gomez) comes knocking at his door. Though, Henrie will anchor the series with Gomez appearing as a guest star.

“This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started,” Gomez said during the premiere.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer and actress, who attended the screening with her 11-year-old sister Gracie, also spoke to the longtime fans of the show. “It’s the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before,” she said. “My sister included. I've made her watch it. I don't think she’s that into it, but I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back.”

She continued, “I personally think we kind of picked up where we left off and it shows a very established Justin and also a very established Alex and you're still curious about what they're going through, but it kind of felt like a rhythm we got back into.”